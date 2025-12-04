Insider Selling: Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Sells 41,563 Shares of Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Mente sold 41,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,081,469.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Michael Mente sold 114,024 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $3,041,020.08.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Michael Mente sold 23,152 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $600,562.88.

RVLV stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.92. The company had a trading volume of 778,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,184. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $39.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.76.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $295.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.36 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Revolve Group by 6,932.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on RVLV shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.21.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

