Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) Director Purchases $108,000.00 in Stock

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 71,950,000 shares in the company, valued at $103,608,000. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Casdin Partners Master Fund, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 125,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $177,500.00.

On Thursday, December 4th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 150,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $217,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 25th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 7,550,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $9,815,000.00.

On Monday, November 24th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 150,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $214,500.00.

On Thursday, November 20th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 450,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $585,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 350,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $448,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 275,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $338,250.00.

On Monday, November 17th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 225,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $274,500.00.

On Friday, November 14th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 250,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $310,000.00.

On Thursday, November 13th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 450,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $540,000.00.

Standard BioTools Stock Performance

LAB stock remained flat at $1.44 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,536. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $553.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on LAB shares. Cowen cut shares of Standard BioTools from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Standard BioTools from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Standard BioTools in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Standard BioTools from $1.55 to $1.35 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standard BioTools

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAB. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standard BioTools by 6.1% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 149,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Standard BioTools by 50.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Standard BioTools by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Standard BioTools by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 14,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Standard BioTools by 115.6% during the first quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 27,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 14,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Standard BioTools Company Profile

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

