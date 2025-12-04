Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) CFO Rebecca Chambers Sells 13,278 Shares of Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 13,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $621,941.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 109,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,792.64. The trade was a 10.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rebecca Chambers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 5th, Rebecca Chambers sold 7,000 shares of Veracyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $287,000.00.

Shares of VCYT traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $47.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.77 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.88. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $131.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.62 million. Veracyte had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.12%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VCYT shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Veracyte from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Veracyte from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Veracyte in the third quarter worth about $31,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Veracyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 289.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

