Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) COO Sells 14,405 Shares

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) COO Liberman Jeffery sold 14,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $40,045.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 305,524 shares in the company, valued at $849,356.72. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Entravision Communications Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE EVC traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $2.79. 186,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Entravision Communications Corporation has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $120.63 million for the quarter. Entravision Communications had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 27.92%.

Entravision Communications Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entravision Communications

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is currently -15.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Entravision Communications by 86.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 23,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Entravision Communications by 78.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Entravision Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

