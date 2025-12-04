Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Whitbread PLC – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 426,098 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,454% from the previous session’s volume of 16,686 shares.The stock last traded at $8.01 and had previously closed at $8.28.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on WTBDY. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Whitbread from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Peel Hunt raised shares of Whitbread to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Whitbread from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Whitbread Company Profile
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.
