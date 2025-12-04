Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Down 3.8% – Time to Sell?

Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $74.50 and last traded at $73.81. Approximately 69,146 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,167,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFRD shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Friday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Weatherford International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weatherford International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.90.

Weatherford International Stock Up 0.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.16 and its 200 day moving average is $60.56.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). Weatherford International had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 8.15%.The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weatherford International PLC will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.12%.

Institutional Trading of Weatherford International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WFRD. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weatherford International by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 2,392.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

