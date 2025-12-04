Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Stock Price Down 12.5% – Time to Sell?

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.77. Approximately 598,603 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 452,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

The stock has a market cap of C$299.36 million, a P/E ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.72.

In related news, Director Helmut Finger sold 7,415,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.51, for a total transaction of C$3,781,884.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 49,342,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$25,164,430.71. This represents a 13.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders sold a total of 7,546,460 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,745 over the last three months. 40.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metals. Its flagship project is the Treaty Creek property covering an area of 17,913 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia.

