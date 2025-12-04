Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Stock Price Down 31.9% – Time to Sell?

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report) shares fell 31.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 125.80 and last traded at GBX 129.20. 45,591,195 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,126% from the average session volume of 3,718,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 189.70.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Trustpilot Group from GBX 331 to GBX 343 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 target price on shares of Trustpilot Group in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 340.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 200.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 221.10. The company has a market cap of £521.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.16.

Trustpilot Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Hanno Damm sold 238,976 shares of Trustpilot Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 222, for a total transaction of £530,526.72. Also, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 108,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 138 per share, for a total transaction of £149,200.08. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 276,294 shares of company stock worth $49,244,233. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Trustpilot began in 2007 with a simple yet powerful idea that is more relevant today than ever — to be the universal symbol of trust, bringing consumers and businesses together through reviews. Trustpilot is open, independent, and impartial — we help consumers make the right choices and businesses to build trust, grow and improve.

Today, we have more than 300 million reviews and 67 million monthly active users across the globe, with 127 billion annual Trustpilot brand impressions, and the numbers keep growing.

