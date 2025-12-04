Alamos Gold (AGI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Alamos Gold (NYSE: AGI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/1/2025 – Alamos Gold had its “buy (a)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/28/2025 – Alamos Gold is now covered by analysts at Desjardins. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/25/2025 – Alamos Gold had its “buy (a)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Alamos Gold was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a)” rating.

11/13/2025 – Alamos Gold was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (a)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating.

11/7/2025 – Alamos Gold was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b)” rating to a “buy (a)” rating.

11/3/2025 – Alamos Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities.

11/3/2025 – Alamos Gold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/25/2025 – Alamos Gold was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/23/2025 – Alamos Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.

10/23/2025 – Alamos Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $39.00 to $50.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

10/16/2025 – Alamos Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Alamos Gold had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 7.81%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

