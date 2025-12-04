Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU) Shares Up 6% – Still a Buy?

Lsb Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.7430. Approximately 139,061 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 436,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lsb Industries in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Lsb Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lsb Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target (up from $9.25) on shares of Lsb Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $654.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -909.60 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30.

Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Lsb Industries had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $155.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lsb Industries Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Lsb Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lsb Industries by 2,900.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lsb Industries during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Lsb Industries by 90.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Lsb Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

