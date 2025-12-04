Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Down 4.8% – Here’s What Happened

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.07 and last traded at $41.9970. 290,714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,151,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.12.

VSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.18.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter valued at $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth $48,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter valued at $53,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

