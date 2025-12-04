2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Up 7.8% – What’s Next?

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) rose 7.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.37 and last traded at $30.14. Approximately 2,285,616 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 8,485,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.95.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.02.

Institutional Trading of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8,916.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,202,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,014,000 after buying an additional 41,710 shares during the period.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

