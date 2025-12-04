Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Central Japan Railway Co. (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 91,338 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 95,334 shares.The stock last traded at $13.9650 and had previously closed at $13.85.

Central Japan Railway Stock Up 0.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.24.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Central Japan Railway had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 27.03%.The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Analysts forecast that Central Japan Railway Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

