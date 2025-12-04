Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 594,481 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 496% from the previous session’s volume of 99,692 shares.The stock last traded at $40.4940 and had previously closed at $40.34.

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.70.

About Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NUGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in large-cap US stocks selected for growth, quality, and value factors. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.