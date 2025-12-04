Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.22, but opened at $6.96. Norsk Hydro ASA shares last traded at $7.1365, with a volume of 1,803 shares traded.

NHYDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Danske upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Norsk Hydro ASA Stock Up 0.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.40.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.19 billion. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments.

