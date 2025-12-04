Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.9899, but opened at $9.54. Berkeley Group shares last traded at $9.5275, with a volume of 6,041 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKGFY. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Berkeley Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Berkeley Group

Berkeley Group Stock Up 1.1%

About Berkeley Group

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

(Get Free Report)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.