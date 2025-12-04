Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Kyocera Corporation (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 67,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 44,317 shares.The stock last traded at $13.63 and had previously closed at $13.6540.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded Kyocera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Kyocera Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.52 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.75.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Kyocera had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 2.25%.The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kyocera Corporation will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The Core Components Business segment offers components, such as fine ceramic components for semiconductor processing equipment, automotive camera modules, and ceramic packages, as well as organic packages and boards to protect electronic components and ICs to industrial machinery, automotive-related, and the information and communication-related markets; optical components, and jewelry and applied ceramic related products; and medical devices comprising prosthetic joints and dental implants.

