Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) vs. Albina Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ACBCQ) Critical Survey

Albina Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ACBCQ) and Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Albina Community Bancorp and Ameris Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Albina Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ameris Bancorp 0 2 5 0 2.71

Ameris Bancorp has a consensus target price of $78.57, indicating a potential upside of 2.32%. Given Ameris Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ameris Bancorp is more favorable than Albina Community Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

91.6% of Ameris Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Ameris Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Albina Community Bancorp and Ameris Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albina Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Ameris Bancorp 21.46% 9.57% 1.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Albina Community Bancorp and Ameris Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albina Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ameris Bancorp $1.16 billion 4.54 $358.68 million $5.78 13.29

Ameris Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Albina Community Bancorp.

Summary

Ameris Bancorp beats Albina Community Bancorp on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Albina Community Bancorp

Albina Community Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Albina Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in Portland. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts. It also provides personal loans, home equity lines of credit, operating lines of credit, term loans, and commercial real estate loans; government guaranteed lending and accounts receivable financing; and credit cards. In addition, the company offers online banking and cash management, merchant, wire transfer, online bill payment, business payroll, deposit courier, night depository, automated customer, free cash withdrawals, and workplace banking services, as well as overdraft protection products. Albina Community Bancorp was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Portland, Oregon. On September 17, 2014, Albina Community Bancorp filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Oregon.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides commercial real estate, residential real estate mortgage, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and home equity loans, as well as loans secured by savings accounts and personal credit lines. In addition, the company originates, administers, and services commercial insurance premium loans, equipment finance loans, and small business administration loans. It operates full service domestic banking offices, and mortgage and loan production offices. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

