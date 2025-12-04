Analyzing Surge Component (OTCMKTS:SPRS) and Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS)

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) and Surge Component (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.0% of Nortech Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Nortech Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 56.0% of Surge Component shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Nortech Systems alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nortech Systems and Surge Component”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nortech Systems $116.67 million 0.17 -$1.29 million ($0.95) -7.35 Surge Component $31.21 million 0.58 $830,000.00 $0.15 20.80

Surge Component has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nortech Systems. Nortech Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surge Component, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nortech Systems and Surge Component, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nortech Systems 1 0 0 0 1.00 Surge Component 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk and Volatility

Nortech Systems has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surge Component has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nortech Systems and Surge Component’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nortech Systems -2.25% -7.93% -3.56% Surge Component 2.56% 4.49% 3.47%

Summary

Surge Component beats Nortech Systems on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nortech Systems

(Get Free Report)

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services. The company also provides manufacturing and engineering services for medical devices, printed circuit board assemblies, wire and cable assemblies, and higher-level electromechanical assemblies. In addition, it offers engineering and repair services. The company serves original equipment manufacturers in the medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial markets through business development teams and independent manufacturers' representatives. Nortech Systems Incorporated was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

About Surge Component

(Get Free Report)

Surge Components, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete semiconductor components, such as rectifiers, transistors, diodes, circuit protection devices, and audible components comprising audible transducers, Piezo buzzers, speakers, and microphones. The company also provides resonators, alarms, chimes, filters, and discriminators, as well as fuses, printed circuit boards, and switches. Its products are used in the electronic circuitry of various industries, including automotive, computer, communications, cellular telephones, consumer electronics, garage door openers, security equipment, audio equipment, telecom products, computer related products, power supply products, utility meters, and household appliances. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and distributors through independent sales representatives or organizations in Canada, China, other Asian countries, South America, and Europe. Surge Components, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Deer Park, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Nortech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.