Workhorse Group Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, December 8th (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, December 8th. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, December 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, December 5th.

Shares of WKHS stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,125,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,420. Workhorse Group has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 232.69% and a negative net margin of 606.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on WKHS. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Workhorse Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,684 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 11,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of Workhorse Group worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers commercial vehicles under the Workhorse brand. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc in April 2015.

