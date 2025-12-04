Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) CEO Sells $28,560.00 in Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $28,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Andrew Bialecki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Andrew Bialecki sold 142,045 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $4,065,327.90.

On Monday, November 24th, Andrew Bialecki sold 144,717 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $4,017,343.92.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Andrew Bialecki sold 147,329 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $4,001,455.64.

On Tuesday, October 14th, Andrew Bialecki sold 163,331 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $3,980,376.47.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Andrew Bialecki sold 159,508 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $4,035,552.40.

On Tuesday, September 30th, Andrew Bialecki sold 137,224 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $3,960,284.64.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Andrew Bialecki sold 211,358 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $7,492,641.10.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Andrew Bialecki sold 226,382 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $7,323,457.70.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Andrew Bialecki sold 220,481 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $7,046,572.76.

Klaviyo Price Performance

Shares of Klaviyo stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,497,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,898. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.84. Klaviyo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -124.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of Klaviyo

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $293.12 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Klaviyo by 1,650.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Klaviyo by 227.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Klaviyo in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KVYO. Truist Financial set a $45.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Klaviyo in a report on Saturday, November 1st. They set a “sell (d-)” rating for the company. Zacks Research raised Klaviyo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Klaviyo from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Klaviyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.90.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

