Essie Whitelaw Sells 533 Shares of Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Stock

Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) Director Essie Whitelaw sold 533 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $49,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,035.22. This trade represents a 2.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Essie Whitelaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Essie Whitelaw sold 3,985 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $378,654.70.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.42. 261,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,183. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.56. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a one year low of $66.14 and a one year high of $121.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.58.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $412.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.230 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the second quarter worth about $99,117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,211 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,280,000. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 716,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,257,000 after purchasing an additional 29,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 4,511.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 589,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,055,000 after purchasing an additional 576,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

