Essie Whitelaw Sells 3,985 Shares of Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Stock

Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) Director Essie Whitelaw sold 3,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $378,654.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,502.56. This trade represents a 18.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Essie Whitelaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 20th, Essie Whitelaw sold 533 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $49,686.26.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE SXT traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.42. The company had a trading volume of 261,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,183. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.56. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $66.14 and a fifty-two week high of $121.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.58.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $412.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.230 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensient Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,117,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the second quarter worth $91,280,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 4,511.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 589,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,055,000 after acquiring an additional 576,493 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,728,000. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,784,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensient Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

