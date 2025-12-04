Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Director Michael Maroone Sells 30,928 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) Director Michael Maroone sold 30,928 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.34, for a total value of $12,381,715.52. Following the transaction, the director owned 143,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,478,014.82. This represents a 17.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Carvana Stock Performance

CVNA traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $399.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,364,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,779,684. The company’s 50-day moving average is $345.36 and its 200-day moving average is $344.35. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $148.25 and a 52 week high of $413.33. The firm has a market cap of $86.82 billion, a PE ratio of 91.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 3.44%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Carvana by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,924,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Carvana in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Carvana during the third quarter worth $18,882,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $450.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Carvana from $490.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wedbush raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, November 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Carvana from $405.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.10.

View Our Latest Report on Carvana

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.