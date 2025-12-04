Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CRO Sean Michael Walters Sells 10,530 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 10,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,670,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 181,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,784,631.20. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Datadog Stock Down 1.8%

Datadog stock traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $153.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,657,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,479,387. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $201.69. The company has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a PE ratio of 493.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $885.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.77 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.32%.The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DDOG. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Guggenheim set a $105.00 target price on Datadog in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in Datadog by 126.6% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

