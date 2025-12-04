Gmt Capital Corp Sells 42,400 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stock

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 42,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $1,212,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,706,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,408,760. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Gmt Capital Corp sold 84,700 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $2,384,305.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.38. 1,123,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,266. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $631.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $71.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average is $50.26.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $845.09 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 517.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 360.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $42.75.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

