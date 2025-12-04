Ansbert Gadicke Sells 59,277 Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Stock

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 59,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $52,756.53. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,924,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,382,863.74. This trade represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 4th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 83,230 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $80,733.10.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Ansbert Gadicke sold 57,225 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total value of $49,785.75.

On Monday, December 1st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 60,917 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $57,261.98.

On Friday, November 28th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 20,277 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total value of $20,074.23.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 60,733 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $59,518.34.

On Tuesday, November 25th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 42,533 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $39,130.36.

On Monday, November 24th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 88,802 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $87,025.96.

On Friday, November 21st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 64,331 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $53,394.73.

On Thursday, November 20th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 41,152 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $36,625.28.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 66,324 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $62,344.56.

HOWL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.00. 587,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,491. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.74. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Werewolf Therapeutics last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on HOWL shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Werewolf Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 23,852 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. MPM Asset Management LLC grew its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC now owns 4,309,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,688 shares in the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC lifted its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 2,408,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 20,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

