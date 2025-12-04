Insider Selling: i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) CRO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) CRO Paul Christians sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $209,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 45,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,184.86. The trade was a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Paul Christians also recently made the following trade(s):

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

On Wednesday, November 26th, Paul Christians sold 3,292 shares of i3 Verticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $78,283.76.

i3 Verticals Stock Down 1.2%

IIIV traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.09. The company had a trading volume of 249,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,160. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $746.96 million, a P/E ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.06. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $33.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.68 million. i3 Verticals had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.66%. i3 Verticals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.160 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on IIIV shares. DA Davidson set a $35.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on i3 Verticals from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, i3 Verticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IIIV

Hedge Funds Weigh In On i3 Verticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the second quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in i3 Verticals by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 229.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

(Get Free Report)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.