Jana Partners Management, Lp Buys 41,545 Shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) Director Jana Partners Management, Lp bought 41,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $652,671.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,760,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,201,940.79. This trade represents a 0.62% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rapid7 Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:RPD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.12. 1,129,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,213. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.20. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.14 million. Rapid7 had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 67.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Rapid7 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.090 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rapid7

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at $115,000. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 717.5% in the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 150,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 131,761 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 12.0% in the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 5,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

RPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Rapid7 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Rapid7

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.