Ryan Keeton Sells 10,000 Shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 74,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,784,000. This represents a 11.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of Carvana stock traded up $4.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $399.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,364,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,779,684. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $148.25 and a one year high of $413.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $86.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 3.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $345.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.35.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 30.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CVNA shares. DA Davidson set a $360.00 price objective on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $450.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Carvana by 961.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 8,700.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 960.0% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

