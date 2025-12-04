Ryan Keeton Sells 10,000 Shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 74,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,784,000. This represents a 11.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Carvana Stock Performance
Shares of Carvana stock traded up $4.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $399.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,364,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,779,684. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $148.25 and a one year high of $413.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $86.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 3.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $345.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.35.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 30.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Carvana by 961.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 8,700.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 960.0% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
