Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTYGet Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $149.75, but opened at $160.00. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $164.3260, with a volume of 1,572 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a $0.5021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Formula Systems (1985) in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Formula Systems (1985) presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Formula Systems (1985) Trading Up 4.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTYGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $696.64 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 2.49%.

Institutional Trading of Formula Systems (1985)

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the third quarter worth about $398,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.76% of the company’s stock.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

