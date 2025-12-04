Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Trading Down 14.8% – Should You Sell?

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 14.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 1,669,179 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 229% from the average daily volume of 507,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Separately, Atrium Research upgraded shares of Spanish Mountain Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Spanish Mountain Gold currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The firm has a market cap of C$112.82 million, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

