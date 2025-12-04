Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at €22.58, but opened at €21.45. Stevanato Group shares last traded at €22.35, with a volume of 23,387 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STVN shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €24.28 and its 200 day moving average price is €24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STVN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 663,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after acquiring an additional 28,203 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Stevanato Group by 35.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 30,339 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Stevanato Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stevanato Group by 62.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Stevanato Group by 642.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 159,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 137,625 shares during the last quarter.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

