American Coastal Insurance (NASDAQ:ACIC) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

American Coastal Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:ACIC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.83, but opened at $12.46. American Coastal Insurance shares last traded at $12.24, with a volume of 23,500 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACIC shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Coastal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of American Coastal Insurance in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

American Coastal Insurance Stock Down 0.7%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of -0.49.

American Coastal Insurance (NASDAQ:ACIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. American Coastal Insurance had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Coastal Insurance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Coastal Insurance by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after acquiring an additional 127,571 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Coastal Insurance by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Coastal Insurance by 15.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 551,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 75,401 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in American Coastal Insurance by 12.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 548,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 59,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bastion Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Coastal Insurance by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. now owns 373,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 73,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.11% of the company’s stock.

American Coastal Insurance Company Profile

American Coastal Insurance Corporation operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

