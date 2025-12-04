UbiSoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

UbiSoft Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.62, but opened at $1.49. UbiSoft Entertainment shares last traded at $1.5225, with a volume of 8,868 shares.

UbiSoft Entertainment Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00.

About UbiSoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

