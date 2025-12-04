Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.34, but opened at $1.3950. Beyond Meat shares last traded at $1.3550, with a volume of 90,405,878 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $1.70.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $562.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.51.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $70.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Beyond Meat by 22.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 78,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 44,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 8,355 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 30,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares during the period. 52.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

