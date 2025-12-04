Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Stock Price Down 14.8% – Should You Sell?

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 14.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 1,669,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 229% from the average daily volume of 507,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Separately, Atrium Research upgraded Spanish Mountain Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The stock has a market cap of C$112.82 million, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 5.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15.

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

