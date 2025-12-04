Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) Major Shareholder Sells $24,300.86 in Stock

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ltd. Transocean sold 32,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $24,300.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,028,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,972.34. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ltd. Transocean also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Ltd. Transocean sold 2,021,920 shares of Nauticus Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $2,062,358.40.

On Monday, December 1st, Ltd. Transocean sold 61,351 shares of Nauticus Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $49,694.31.

Nauticus Robotics Trading Down 25.0%

Shares of Nauticus Robotics stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.17. 83,626,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.17. Nauticus Robotics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $54.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KITT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nauticus Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Nauticus Robotics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of Nauticus Robotics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nauticus Robotics in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Nauticus Robotics by 164.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 90,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 56,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nauticus Robotics by 743.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 315,251 shares during the period. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nauticus Robotics

Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops ocean robots, cloud software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; Olympic Arm, an all-electric manipulator designed for a variety of intervention tasks on work class remotely operated vehicles; and ToolKITT, a software platform, which consists of interrelated products for ocean sensing, manipulation, autonomous behaviors, survey, search and recovery, and manual intervention.

Featured Stories

