Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 25.200-25.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 24.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.3 billion-$12.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.1 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson set a $606.00 target price on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.83.

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $10.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $533.95. 2,008,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,638. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $309.01 and a 1 year high of $572.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $531.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $504.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.67. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 48.78% and a net margin of 10.31%.The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.200-25.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

