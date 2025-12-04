Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:GLDY) to Issue $0.16 Dividend

Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:GLDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1578 per share on Friday, December 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th.
Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF Stock Performance
GLDY stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $16.74. 63,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,820. Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.31 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72.
Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF Company Profile
