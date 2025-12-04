Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:GLDY) to Issue $0.16 Dividend

Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:GLDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1578 per share on Friday, December 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th.

Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF Stock Performance

GLDY stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $16.74. 63,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,820. Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.31 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72.

Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF Company Profile

Tidal Trust II – Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Tidal Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by ZEGA Financial, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For its equity portion, the fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

