Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.04 and last traded at $26.9450, with a volume of 938074 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 2.0%

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.02.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $4,822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 495,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,934,450. This trade represents a 28.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Howard Bailey Securities LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 31,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 33,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 118,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Stories

