Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.200–0.160 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -1.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Rubrik also updated its Q4 2026 guidance to -0.120–0.100 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on RBRK. Mizuho raised Rubrik from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Rubrik from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. FBN Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on Rubrik from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Rubrik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.06.

Shares of NYSE:RBRK traded down $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $70.42. 8,687,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,149,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.73. Rubrik has a 52 week low of $47.35 and a 52 week high of $103.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $309.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rubrik has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.180–0.160 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.440 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rubrik will post -7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rubrik news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 6,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $489,711.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 516,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,306,014.64. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian K. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $759,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 349,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,513,312.10. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 115,966 shares of company stock worth $8,777,876 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBRK. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the third quarter worth about $347,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in Rubrik by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Rubrik in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Rubrik by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 28,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 17,974 shares during the period. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

