Xtra-Gold Resources (TSE:XTG) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (TSE:XTG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.48 and last traded at C$3.43, with a volume of 2039 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.44.

Xtra-Gold Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$158.96 million, a PE ratio of 57.17 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.56.

Xtra-Gold Resources (TSE:XTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.65 million during the quarter.

Xtra-Gold Resources Company Profile

Xtra-Gold Resources Corp is a gold exploration company with a substantial land position in the Kibi Gold Belt. The Kibi Gold Belt, which exhibits many similar geological features to Ghana’s main gold belt, the Ashanti Belt, has been the subject of very limited modern exploration activity targeting lode gold deposits as virtually all past gold mining activity and exploration efforts focused on the extensive alluvial gold occurrences in many river valleys throughout the Kibi area.

