Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.19 and last traded at $11.1280, with a volume of 26852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

HTBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Heritage Commerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

The firm has a market cap of $694.92 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.01 million for the quarter. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 7.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTBK. HoldCo Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce in the second quarter valued at about $16,121,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,796,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,857 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 52.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,676,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after purchasing an additional 574,070 shares during the last quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter worth $5,222,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 69.8% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 525,060 shares during the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

