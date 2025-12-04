Jyong Biotech (NASDAQ:MENS) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Jyong Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MENS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.20, but opened at $30.00. Jyong Biotech shares last traded at $29.48, with a volume of 3,635 shares.
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jyong Biotech in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Jyong Biotech currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jyong Biotech stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jyong Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MENS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.
OUR MISSION We endeavor to develop and supply first-class innovative drugs to meet our customers’ health needs. We seek to be a valuable business organization that is held in high esteem by the public. We are a science-driven biotechnology company based in Taiwan and are committed to developing and commercializing innovative and differentiated new drugs (plant-derived) mainly specializing in the treatment of urinary system diseases, with an initial focus on the markets of the U.S., the EU, and Asia.
