Thielke Claire Cormier Sells 241 Shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) Director Thielke Claire Cormier sold 241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $17,474.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 242 shares in the company, valued at $17,547.42. This represents a 49.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zillow Group Stock Down 0.6%

Z stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.52. 1,211,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,720,783. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -539.39, a P/E/G ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 2.10. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.51 and a fifty-two week high of $93.88.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 1.29%.The company had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.28 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on Z. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Zillow Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,990,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,589,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,548,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,577 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in Zillow Group by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,978,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,577 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 389.5% in the third quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 1,468,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

