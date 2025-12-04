Thielke Claire Cormier Sells 241 Shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) Director Thielke Claire Cormier sold 241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $17,474.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 242 shares in the company, valued at $17,547.42. This represents a 49.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Zillow Group Stock Down 0.6%
Z stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.52. 1,211,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,720,783. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -539.39, a P/E/G ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 2.10. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.51 and a fifty-two week high of $93.88.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 1.29%.The company had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.28 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Z
Institutional Trading of Zillow Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,990,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,589,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,548,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,577 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in Zillow Group by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,978,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,577 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 389.5% in the third quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 1,468,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Zillow Group
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Tap Into 2026 AI Infrastructure Gains With This High-Growth ETF
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Strong Quarter, Weak Reaction: Why GitLab Shares Dropped
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 Signs Tesla Is Starting December on the Front Foot
Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.