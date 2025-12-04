BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.97 and last traded at $58.9360, with a volume of 3521213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.92.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHP. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 3,040.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 691 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 68.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

