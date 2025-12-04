Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Shares Down 15.3% – Time to Sell?

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 15.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 168 and last traded at GBX 186. Approximately 22,166,805 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 820% from the average daily volume of 2,408,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 219.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Baltic Classifieds Group from GBX 395 to GBX 360 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Baltic Classifieds Group from GBX 194 to GBX 208 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Baltic Classifieds Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 366 to GBX 373 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 322.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 275.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 323.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.70. The firm has a market cap of £891.80 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Baltic Classifieds Group (BCG) is the leading online classifieds group in the Baltics, which owns and operates twelve leading vertical and generalist online classifieds portals in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. BCG’s online classifieds portfolio comprises four business lines – automotive, real estate, jobs & services and generalist.

