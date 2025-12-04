Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Stock Price Down 14.8% – Should You Sell?

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 14.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 1,669,179 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 229% from the average daily volume of 507,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Atrium Research raised shares of Spanish Mountain Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Spanish Mountain Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Spanish Mountain Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spanish Mountain Gold

Spanish Mountain Gold Price Performance

Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 5.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$112.82 million, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.09.

(Get Free Report)

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.