Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.26 and last traded at $15.3070, with a volume of 448807 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALEX has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 price target on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALEX

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $50.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.69 million. Research analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexander & Baldwin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,127,000 after purchasing an additional 126,357 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,517,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,886,000 after buying an additional 626,289 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,515,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,018,000 after buying an additional 263,483 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 852,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after acquiring an additional 278,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 81.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,715,000 after acquiring an additional 331,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander & Baldwin

(Get Free Report)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.